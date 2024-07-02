Lege Miamii has accused Davido, of shunning him and not sending him an invitation to his wedding which took place a few days ago

He shaded the singer and note that he was at the America embassy where he was invited for their anniversary since the singer neglected him

Lege also noted that he was there in the company of some important dignitaries in Nigeria, who are politicians

Nollywood actor, Adam Kehinde, better known ad Lege Miamii, has shaded Davido for not offering him an invitation to his wedding.

Legit.ng reported that Davido got married to his lover of many years in a lavish ceremony last week.

In a video posted on his social media, Lege Miamii said while Davido didn't invite him for his wedding, the American Embassy invited him for its anniversary.

He explained that he was now an ambassador to the foreign embassy.

Lege Miamii names attendees of event

The matchmaker noted that Sanwo-Olu and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, were at the event.

Explaining further, he warned his fans that he would not allow them to rest this week as he was ready to be in their faces giving them updates about the event.

Recall the Lege Miamii met Davido for the first time earlier this year, he painted social media red with the video of their meeting despite the fact it was short.

How fans reacted to Lege Miamii's video

Legit.ng captured some fans' comments. Here are they below:

Lege Miamii speaks about Tayo Sotayo

Legit.ng had reported that the matchmaker made a video after his actress friend, Tayo Sotayo, bought a new G Wagon and flaunted it.

He announced the good news while telling his fans to rejoice with the latest car owner.

Lege took a swipe at people, who may not be interested in congratulating the actress because of jealous

