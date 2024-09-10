Adekunle Kosoko, widely known as Adekunle Gold is by far one of the most good-looking men in the Nigerian music scene and is never shy to own it

The singer, who engages his fans by sharing hilarious content on his social media page, rolled out a new post that caused fans to gush over him

The comments were so hilarious as many pointed out that his DM would be filled with messages from ladies who fancy him

One thing about Nigerians is how vocal they are about their favourite musicians. Simisola Kosoko's husband, Adekunle Gold, is one of the many Nigerian music singers who take pride in their good looks.

A new post by the Nigerian award-winning singer has sparked an online drama, as fans cannot seem to get enough.

Fans gush as Adekunle Gold brags about his new look. Credit: @adekunlegold

The father-of-one showed off his new haircut and toned body in the new post. Adekunle, who wasn't wearing a shirt, looked amazing.

His photos have garnered a lot of attention online, as fans told the singer how good he looked, ignoring his marital status.

See his post here:

Earlier, Adekeunle Gold weighed in on the painful demise of Christianah Idowu, who was allegedly gruesomely murdered by a friend of hers.

Adekunle Gold trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Adekunle Gold's post. Read below:

@classy_diyarh

"This man na my spec but Simi don first me snatch am."

@marafatahi:

"100 push-ups, 100 crunches. let’s goooooo!"

@efeirele:

"You wan dey struggle sweet 16 with me naw abi wetin happen???"

@c.armengram:

"I noticed that a healthy marriage will make you glow. Claiming that for myself."

@_larelle.xx:

"Chocolate and caramel, Ouu wee! The sun kissed you and said “ouu wee."

@b_bash31:

"Such a fine man."

@zukobillzmusic:

"See waiting simi dey chop."

@taste_gh1:

"If no be ashawo why u go call another woman’s husband Fine wine 😂. Oga u fine jor."

@rosco_real:

"Balee come show our girls chest again 😂you won use scope breaks up with simi abi..dey play."

@daddiflo:

"Big fish."

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

Adekunle Gold and Simi are gradually becoming the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the singer acknowledged his woman, Simi, with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

Adekunle Gold mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.

