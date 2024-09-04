Actress Destiny Etiko has cried out over the cost of fuel in the country amid the current economic situation

The Nollywood actress shared how it was becoming difficult for the common man to put food on the table

However, her comment about the recent End Bad Governance protest and what she had expected it to achieve has stirred a backlash

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Destiny Etiko has lamented the recent hike in fuel prices in the country.

Recall that actress Kate Henshaw, in a viral tweet, had expressed displeasure at the rate at which NNPC increased its fuel price.

Destiny has also spoken out about the challenges faced by fellow compatriots, stating that it is now difficult for average Nigerians to put food on their tables.

The actress, who said fuel is now N1200 in her area, however, added that she thought the recent End Bad Governance protest was going to help salvage the economic hardship.

She wrote:

"Fuel is now N1200 what is going on bikonu I honestly thought the protest was going to help salvage this economic hardship in this country. It's becoming too hard for a normal layman to eat three square meal, Niger which way."

Reactions trail Destiny Etiko's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens queried why Destiny didn't come out during the protest.

emekah_2:

"U come out protest?"

josephnnennad:

"@emekah_2 As in ehnn some of them dey inside their mansion dey wait for who go take bullet for them."

mroverssea:

"The cane go touch everyone... So sad , but am beginning to enjoy this for so many reasons."

iray.ordinaree:

"Fuel station dey besides my house and the queue was worse than before na only them get for this area."

everything_beauty_hairstudio

"@emekah_2 I tire oo , people wey get platform hide yeye country."

