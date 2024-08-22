Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has made headlines for the umpteenth time over her fashion choices

Just recently, the movie star posted a new video online and she drew the attention of fans with the private part of her body that was on display

Many netizens reacted to the clip by either drooling over the actress or giving her fashion advice

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has once again got fans talking about her appearance after she posted a new video on social media.

On her official Instagram page, posted a video of herself rocking a body-hugging green dress paired with a brown bag and black sunshades. However, what caught the attention of netizens was what she didn’t seem to be wearing.

Fans blow hot over Destiny Etiko's new video. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video, Etiko’s bosom area raised concerns after both of her 'nips' were visible from her body-hugging outfit.

See the video below:

Fans give Etiko fashion advice

Shortly after the actress’ video was posted, many fans took to her comment section to react. A number of them questioned her about not wearing a bra while others have her tips to avoid such fashion problems in future.

Read what they had to say below:

Lndi_di:

“Wear bra naaa.”

jeriq__:

“@rozzy.q i can see that bra don cost for market.”

Lndi_di:

“@jeriq__ asin ehhhh, she don pass this level naa.”

lndi_di:

“@rozzy.q I don't know oooooh, she's bigger than those ones naa.”

delight_comedy1:

“Why girls doesn't wear bra anymore? Please I need a honest answer 🙌.”

delight_comedy1:

“Does bra and pants make girls uncomfortable? Or they stopped wearing them out of fashion? Please help a brother 😢.”

Realdestiny1297:

“Body full 🔥.”

rejoice.johnson.12:

“U are so demore ❤️.”

Reovician:

“Please stop showing us your n.ipples ,we are not interested.”

Barron_fosta:

“No bra🔥.”

Anniedadiva_:

“Beautiful body 😍.”

Buchi6523:

“Madam why you don't like to wear bra.🙌”

chinenye_ezeugwa:

“See body chaii.”

Officialemergency:

“@destinyetikoofficial Madam wear bra, you don grow pass all this stuffs nah nawaoh.”

Grace_amarachi_offical:

“Destiny why are you not wearing bra??”

Destiny Etiko slays gorgeous corset dress

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny is known for her curvy body, which usually gets to the news aside from her acting prowess.

She got her fans talking again after she wore a revealing dress that displayed the upper parts of her body.

Source: Legit.ng