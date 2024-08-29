Actress Lizzy Anjorin has addressed the rumour that she had an affair with Kolawole Ajeyemi, her colleague's husband

She said she will not contribute to the rumour that her colleague's marriage was troubled and warned naysayers to stay off

Her revelation in the video sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their views about her utterance

Nollywood actress turned entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin, has finally reacted to the rumour that she was one of the ladies who dated Toyin Abraham's husband before her marriage.

The mother of two, who had a long-running battle with Iyabo Ojo said that people knew her in Abeokuta that she was a no-go area.

Lizzy Anjorin clears air on dating Kolewole Ajeyemi. Photo credit @lizzyanjorin_original/@kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

According to her, even Segun Ogungbe cannot ask her out not to talk of some other people. She claimed that the tale that actresses must sleep around before they can get a movie role was not applicable to her.

Lizzy Anjorin defends Toyin Abraham

In the clip, she defended Toyin Abraham's husband. Lizzy Anjorin noted that he was a quiet and cool-headed man.

The movie star also explained that she was surprised when she heard that Kolewole Ajeyemi married her colleague, Toyin Abraham.

Lizzy Anjorin warned her fans to ignore hearsay that her colleague's marriage was troubled. She mentioned that she will never contribute to the downfall of anyone's marriage.

The businesswoman, who was accused of stealing, warned haters not to come close to her because she was not ready to spare them.

Below is the post:

What fans said about Anjorin's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@hardeyhorla_f:

"No be small thing. Iyawa abeni oo."

@jackson_kingggg:

"She’s not lying, she’s classic then."

@mz_beoppy:

"Na only this Lizzy I know she dey lie with her full chest, chaiiii if not that she claimed she has kids, she for dey claim say she be virgin, iro ti poju."

@gbadebooluwq:

"This woman get problem."

@iamlilianjane:

"Talkative."

@temmytee_1972:

"U just like talk dis woman everyday talk e no dey tire you."

@bintu_jewelry_and_more:

"Too much lies."

@mhiz_mharia:

"All this clothes don suffer u can imagine the spites and curses on those clothes I pity the people wey dey buy dem."

@mercy_mercy_grace:

"Which one be koko industry again."

Lizzy Anjorin denies fighting Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng had reported that Anjorin had opened up about her face-off with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, in a video she posted on social media.

She blamed critics and bloggers for exaggerating her issue with Ojo and questioned the rationale behind it.

The actress noted that she had not called anyone's name or exchanged blow with anyone, and went on to share her greatest regret with fans.

Source: Legit.ng