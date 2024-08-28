Actor Lege Miami has shared his take on ladies who sleep with men for money and feel it does not matter

He also admonished ladies living outside Nigeria and displaying foreign vibes thinking that marriage does not matter

According to the movie star, ladies should not consider the present and should look at what the future holds

Nollywood actor, Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, has stated that ladies who refuse to get married when they are young may likely regret it.

He noted that they may think that they are enjoying currently because they have the good things and are having fun.

However, when old age hits them, they will see the essence of marriage. He also encouraged them to stick to their partners.

Besides, they should not be moved by the challenges they may experience in marriage because it would pay off in the future.

The Yoruba role interpreter also took a swipe at ladies who were into prostitution and traveling to the United States and other countries to have fun.

According to him, the importance of a future partner cannot be over-emphasized.

Fans react to Lege Miami's video

Several fans of the actor have reacted to his video. See some of the comments below:

@westmount_consulting:

"Companionship is very much necessary... But if it doesn't come, find something to do with your life while waiting."

@ahdamson_tech_consultant:

"In as much as many of us might want to appear woke. No matter how rich you are, a genuine companion is needed. But while you await such a person, keep on being the best version of yourself."

@mz__yemmy:

"Lege and bad English dem be bestie."

@honeyberry_007:

"Oga keep shut no be everything be husband, hustle and make your own money. By then, you can do point and kill."

Lege Miami fights Eniola Badmus

Legit.ng earlier the fight between Lege Miami and actress Eniola Badmus had taken a new turn as both stars remain at each other's throats on social media.

Days after Lege Miami had revealed during an interview how he helped hook up Eniola with her new lover, the actress slammed him.

In a viral voice note, Eniola slammed Lege for revealing such a private detail about her life during an interview.

