Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has shown her grievance to a troll who gave her an "unsolicited' advice about her life.

The troll known as Kemysneh on social media had advised the actress to get married because she was getting old.

Empress Njamah slams troll over advice. Photo credit @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

The person prayed to God to provide a good man for her to get married to. In response to her prayer, Njamah said that marriage does not start and end with marriage.

Empress Njamah blasts troll

In her reply, the movie star who marked her friend's death anniversary slammed the troll and told her to focus on her life and learn how to have positive vibes and celebrate people.

The entrepreneur, who celebrated Ada Ameh's post humorous birthday, also said the troll was young but looking older than her age.

She added that the woman was looking older because of her dark heart. She advised her to unfollow her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Njamah's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here some of the comments below:

@dj_jether:

"U see her reply, very polite n very demure."

@kidbosssss:

"Is how all dz people tink person see marriage e no wan enter for me abi u tink the individual involved no know what they are doing in life ni na why many married rubbish every Saturday no clarity of purpose just “born to marry."

@cece_dm:

"Why do Nigerians always think life of a woman begins and ends in marriage. Make una dey receive sense."

@mhercilicious:

"Una dey forget say una not be God o, plus no be who first marry o."

@chimzyoma:

"All this marry marry ehhh is getting to much stop mocking someone because she’s singel abeg una rest."

@shantelbaby_:

"I love her reply."

@iampeaceiwinosa:

"Her reply was so polite and demure."

@ksdstyles_1:

"No woman is bitter than an old single woman."

@onyiclassique:

"So una celebs get bad mouth like this."

@officialhappinessbernard:

"Na these kind things ,make women dey die for bad marriage, what society will say."

Empress Njamah appreciates friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actress sent an appreciation message to those who stood by her amid her trending saga with her ex-fiancé.

Empress in a video wore a smile on her face as she said she's alive and doing good, adding that she now has her freedom.

Many of the actress’ fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to applaud her while sending goodwill messages to her.

Source: Legit.ng