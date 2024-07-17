Empress Njamah has remembered her late friend and colleague, Ada Ameh, who died in 2022 after collapsing in Warri, Delta state

In some posts she shared online, she purchased roses from a flower store and kept them on her grave and that of her daughter's

Another video showed the good times they both shared before her unfortunate passing a few years ago

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Empress Njamah, has marked the death anniversary of her friend and colleague, Ada Ameh.

Legit.ng had reported that Ameh collapsed in Warri, Delta state, after visiting a family friend. Her colleagues in the entertainment mourned her passing.

In a series of post shared on her Instagram page, the movie act visited a flower store to purchase lovely roses, which she took to the late Ameh's grave.

She made some prayers and dropped the flowers on her grave before leaving the place.

Empress Njamah shares more videos

In another video she shared, the two of them were seen having a good time as Ameh was preparing for her photo shoot.

In the caption, she said that true friends never leave people's hearts, even if they leave their lives.

She also shared how much she missed her, as she prayed for her to keep resting in peace. Empress Njamah also visited Ameh's daughter's grave to drop her flower.

Recall that Njamah always remembers the late actress on her death anniversary, and even celebrated her post humous birthday earlier this year.

Fans react to Empress Njamah's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some below:

@dickson_sosos:

"Where I go see dis type of friend God. Empress you’re a good friend. God almighty will continue to bless and keep you now and always."

@fabswini:

"This made me cry . Good friends are rare . May their souls keep resting in peace in Gods bosom."

@girl_like_olivia_t:

"May her soul keep resting."

@vivianoyakhire:

"A true friend."

@mrs_nwanegbo:

"Ah God, this lady is truly a good definition of how friendship should look like, kudos to you empress. May God bless your heart, may her soul continue to rest in peace."

@mama.mia1344:

"Empress just love u so much bc of d way u love ur friend unconditionally."

@oyintimo1:

"Aswear u really tried all ur possible best just to make her stay alive but but it is well. God bless u more empress."

@osuegbu_benny:

"You are a one in a million with a Heart of ‘GOLD’ in caps."

@rhodambalimor:

"You truly were her friend."

@ruteenaa:

"Keep resting aunt Ada. We truly miss you but I know you are in a better place, void of worries and troubles. Keep resting with the Angels."

Nigerians commiserate with Empress Njamah

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians expressed their shock over Ada Ameh's death.

Many took to social media to console Njamah, who was a very close friend of the late actress.

