Actress Empress Njamah sent an appreciation message to those who stood by her amid her trending saga with her ex-fiancé

Empress in a video wore a smile on her face as she said she's alive and doing good, adding that she now has her freedom

Many of the actress’ fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to applaud her while sending goodwill messages to her

A trending video of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has surfaced on social media as she appreciated her fans for standing by her.

Empress was in the news after her ex-fiancé reportedly shared her private videos online.

Empress Njamah appreciates fans. Credit: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Despite this, the actress assured her fans she was alive and doing good.

In her words:

"I am good, thank you guys for all the love and support, all the messages, all the visits. I'm alive, I came out alive, I was able to speak out.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Empress Njamah appreciation message

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ugo.logo:

"❤️❤️❤️I’m glad she’s safe I understand this hurts but she will get ova it!"

theesuo__:

"Love to see this."

kemilicious__kemi:

"Thank God she's ok."

real_umay:

"Love to Empress.❤️.... She's the winner for me."

sholah_sexy1908:

"Am glad u fine ❤️❤️."

oluwatoyinfetuga:

"Thank God."

misikell:

"Am glad u came out first, if not. Things might not be like this...."

kvng_onyin:

"Thank God ooAbeg we no want any bad news."

itz_king_moni:

"Is that guy not going to jail?? Is he going to move around freely??"

maureenpinne22:

"Yeah we get your point."

ketumina:

"Make she stop this cream wey she dey use."

rosemaryegbuna:

"Awwww my darling empress."

kattygoldmark:

"Glad she is smiling ❤️❤️❤️she’s blessed with beautiful body .na the ode wey post kuku s.uffer."

favourr.oj:

"Thank God she is okay.. that stuff can drive someone into Depression ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Empress Njamah's ex says he misses her amid reports of him leaking her private videos

Legit.ng reported that Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé George Wade made headlines after he reportedly release her private videos days after he had threatened to do so.

It was reported that he created a WhatsApp group where he added people and began sharing private videos including some of Empress bathing, which he took in her house.

In another video, Josh confessed to missing Empress as he warned her against spreading false rumours of him being unable to travel.

Source: Legit.ng