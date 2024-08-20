Nigerian controversial media personality Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida Boj, has sent a message to ladies

In a recent video that was spotted on the internet, Saida Boj gave relationship advice to babes on the internet

According to her, if a man calls them a certain name, he is being unserious with them in that relationship

Saida Boj, a popular Nigerian media sensation famous for regularly dropping controversial statements, has made headlines again.

Sarah Ojone Idaji, aka Saida Boj, became a viral sensation a couple of months ago after her contentious statement on Nedu's Podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Saida Boj describes ladies whose men call them peace of mind as mumu. Credit: @saidaboj

In a video shared via her official Instagram page, Saida Boj told ladies what to look out for in their relationships.

According to her, if a man calls his woman his "peace of mind", then she should know that she's a foolish person.

While Saida failed to give a cogent reason for her statement, she seemed very convinced of her utterance.

Her video has now sprung many comments online, as many ladies know the phrase "you're my peace of mind" to mean something else.

It is understood as a reassuring phrase from a man to his woman, but now, Saida seemed to have planted seeds of doubt in the minds of her gender.

Saida Boj ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@roni_beads2:

"My Mentor."

@machomannyrbs:

"Be like say your papa show your mama shege."

@beautiful_as_faith:

"I don Dey follow your advice since saidaboj."

@pappibam:

"Na person role model be this."

@official_yearstar:

"Marry your war of mind when it’s time to marry."

@jewels_by_honnie:

"Na why I no dy give my man peace."

@atanda1da:

"When you don get babe all this narrative go change."

@roseofsharonfabrics:

"Na only Jesus promise you peace of mind,why I go dey compete with my Lord."

Saida Boj tackles men who wear nose rings

Social media personality Saida Boj has stated that she was not cool with men who wear nose rings.

She said she was the only one in the relationship who should be doing that, and even more so than her partner.

She also showed irritation for men who do not only wear one nose ring but two and dare to ask her out.

