A video has shown how Iyabo Ojo's children pranked her during a viral “Just gimme me my money game

In the clip, the actress lamented that she does not know what she did for her children as they pranked her two times

After the second time, she had to force them to clap for her as she claimed that she had done that for them two times

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and her children have participated in the viral “Just gimme my money” game, and the video left her fans in stitches.

The ‘just gimme my money’ challenge is a popular game online because it amuses a lot of people.

The game involves a group of people making a recording and taking turns to say ‘just gimme my money’.

As each person takes turn to say 'just gimme my money', the others would clap and cheer loudly.

However, one of the participants may not be aware of the rules, with the last person to say the term feeling embarrassed because the others wouldn’t clap for them.

Taking to social media, the woman, who fought Verydarkman was welcomed home by her children with the game, and they decided to prank her.

Priscilla was the first to participate in the game, followed by another guy and lady, and the actress clapped for each of them when it was their turn.

When it got to Ojo's turn, none of her children clapped for her after she said, “You people should start giving me money”.

Iyabo Ojo forces her kids to clap

In the clip, the actress, who fell in love with an Igbo man, had to force her children to clap for her.

She called them one after the other to the front of the camera and ensured they clapped.

At a point, the movie star had to ask herself what she did wrong to warrant such a kind of treatment from her children.

See the clip here:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@africcana:

"Sorry mama but I like it."

@ojulewastudio:

"Queen mother with steeze and composure, Omalicha, Obim."

@bebemo08:

"Sis me sef fall oooo..very annoying,laughable and interesting at the same time,its @its.priscy handy work."

@seunseanjimoh1:

"This woman is so beautiful."

@bamiroadesewa:

"They got you twice."

@its.priscy:

"You fell for it twice."

@mamaejiro1:

" I laf o."

@hebabyshebaby:

"Clap back be like."

@anjysworldprd:

"I don laugh roll for ground."

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla's children Day play

Legit.ng had reported that the actress made many emotional after releasing the message her daughter sent to her.

The actress released messages from her daughter Priscy where she accused her mum of not celebrating her on Children's Day, noting that she was still her baby whether she admits it or not.

In response, she called her daughter an old woman.

