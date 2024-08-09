Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to claims that she was invited by the police over theft and cyberbullying allegations

The movie star broke her silence after the invitation letter as well as a video of her at the station, went viral

Tonto Dikeh’s reaction to the fracas triggered a series of reactions on social media as Nigerians dropped hot takes

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is back in the news following claims that she was arrested by the Nigerian police only days after she fought with a car dealer in Abuja.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the movie star taking to her Instagram page to shut down rumours that she was behind bars. According to Tonto, she had never been invited by the Nigerian police talkless of getting arrested.

However, only a day after she made her claim, a copy of an invitation letter from the police, as well as a video of the actress at the police station, made the rounds online.

Tonto wasted no time reacting after the video went viral. On her Instagram page, she slammed online blog, Instablog9Ja, for sharing the news.

The movie star and politician cursed the blog, noting that it was them and their children who risked jail term. According to her, the leaked video of her at the police station was from three days ago.

Tonto then reiterated the fact that she was chilling in her house and not in any jail cell. In the caption she wrote:

“INST@BLOG aka baby gistlover, J@il term my azz. Na fr@ud$ter want arr@st m@?”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Tonto’s alleged police drama

Tonto Dikeh’s alleged police drama drew reactions from her fans and critics. Read what they had to say below:

Sheddyoflagos:

“You’ve been doing philanthropic works for years and they have never reposted any but they are first to post untrue and evil news…..KINGT no one, not even instadog can break what God has made. I Stan with you , stay focused and strong and leave all these dogs of misfortune.”

Certifiedbae212:

“Charity wey nor begin at home 🤣.”

Officialworldbank:

“See how she don humble . I hope she will learn.”

Moshjeffery:

“So her name na charity 😂.”

pweety_milly234:

“She deserve am make them sentence am to 7 year’s imprisonment.you Dey owe person still get mind scatter em office fight am ontop becoz say u be yeyebrity Mitchew.”

adaora_addy:

“80 something million why can’t you just buy car of 40 million and keep the remaining change what is wrong with you people and extravagant lifestyles? 🤦‍♀️ God bless me with money and wealth but give me wisdom and lesser pride.”

nellymesik:

“Let them arrest her small .. she does too much biko.”

mc_filosopher:

“Reality Check.”

brightonwitdflo:

“VDM will teach every single one of them 😂.”

teymietohpeh:

“Just know say once VDM put hand for your matter your own don spoil be that 😂.”

Tonto Dikeh brags after fighting car dealer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many hours after the video of Tonto Dikeh fighting a car dealer gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, the actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.

In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.

In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.

Source: Legit.ng