Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her sons have participated in the trending ‘just gimme my money’ challenge

The movie star pranked her oldest son, Munir, during the challenge and the toddler was not pleased about it

Munir’s reaction to the prank had Regina and others laughing but some netizens were not impressed by it

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently pranked her son, Munir, while doing the trending ‘just gimme my money’ challenge.

Taking to her social media page, the movie star shared a video of herself, her two sons, Khalif and Munir, as well as their maids, playing the funny game.

The ‘just gimme my money’ challenge gained popularity online after it succeeded in amusing many netizens.

The game involves a group of people gathering in front of the camera and taking turns to say ‘just gimme my money’ while holding their hands in front of them.

As each person says the statement, the others would clap and cheer loudly.

However, the twist to the game is that all but one of the participants is aware of the rules, with the last person to say the term feeling embarrassed because the others wouldn’t clap for them.

That was the case with Regina Daniels’ son, Munir. After his mum, his brother and the others had their turns, his own time came, but nobody clapped for him.

The young boy was greatly upset by this, and he went around smacking his nannies with his hands. After trying two more times, Regina eventually clapped for him.

See the funny video below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels pranks son

Regina Daniels’ ‘just gimme my money’ challenge with her son and his reaction amused many netizens. However, some of them were not pleased with Munir’s actions. Read some of their comments below:

Gee4gifty____:

“A mother’s love😍... she couldn’t help but clap for him😂😂😂.”

Mrs_jatau:

“Beautiful to watch but please cautiou him about hitting elders when sad.”

firstladysglamour2023:

“We don see the nannies thank you show us the cooks make we rest.”

Jacinta.onyejekwe.92:

“No advice for poor masses today 😢.”

Nomfundokamagwaza:

“Your son shouldn’t be hitting nannies even if his angry. He doesn’t hit you even though you are close to him cz he respects you. But his actions towards his guardians shouldn’t be justified but corrected so he doesn’t repeat it again.”

dalyopbenelux:

“I like Moon style, ain't no one gon bully me 😂😂say no to bully💪🏾.”

Worldbestsunshine:

“Small pikin like you dey attack people.”

Source: Legit.ng