Monday, May 27, 2024, was Children's Day, and kids all over the world were celebrated by their parents

However, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, made fans hysterical after the former released messages from her daughter

Priscy accused her mum of not celebrating her on Children's Day, noting that she is still her baby whether she admits it or not

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, are an adorable duo. Their cute mother-and-daughter moments always get fans awwing, and they did it again on Children's Day.

Priscy, as she is fondly called, sent a message to her mother, accusing her of not celebrating her as she should.

Priscy sends her mum, Iyabo Ojo, a heartwarming message on Children's Day. Credit: @its.priscy, @iyaboojofespris

In a chat exchange that has gone viral online, the young influencer told her mum that she is still a baby regardless of her age.

In her response, Iyabo Ojo hilariously called her an old woman.

You can tell both mother and daughter share an exceptional bond apart from rocking matching outfits and practically looking like sisters sometimes.

See Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the sweet pair made fans jealous after they shared beautiful images serving ultimate bestie goals online.

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo and daughter's chat

Here are some fan reactions to Iyabo Ojo and her daughter's chat as compiled by Legit.ng.

@gift.items_by_belove:

"It is the way all these parents do save name for me…no emoji nothing nothing."

@ashakeade28:

"She is still a baby."

@ojo_noka:

"This is exactly how all Nigerian parents saves their children’s names."

@e.m.e.k.a_:

"I thought I was the only one my mother saved my name in full."

@mihzfloxy:

"Our last born literally sent me happy children's day this morning. Pikin wey I go fit born."

@agbaje_abdulquadry:

"Yes she's child, no children is tooo big in the sight of her mother, omo o kin dagba loju iya e, u shall live long to eat the sweet of ur sweat on your children insha Allah"

@folatinubu_22:

"Happy children aunty priscy, ur junior sisters sef no ask for children day."

Priscilla in tears as she praises mother, Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was recently treated to an emotional display by her young daughter, Priscilla.

Priscy burst into tears at a family gathering when she was given the microphone to speak about her mother.

The 23-year-old, who was in tears, explained how proud she was of her mother and wanted to be strong like her.

