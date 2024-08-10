Actress Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, has reacted to rumours of him dying in Switzerland

The politician and businessman also addressed the claim of him buying a car for skit maker Aunty Success of Mark Angel Comedy

While Ned Nwoko revealed he would take action, his comment has spurred comments from online users

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' husband and senator Ned Nwoko has broken his silence on claims of him passing away in Switzerland.

Ned, who recently threw his weight behind his wife Regina over her address from protesters, debunked rumours of his death.

Regina Daniels’ hubby Ned Nwoko to take action against those spreading rumours about him. Credit: @auntysuccess

Source: Instagram

The politician also debunked allegations that he bought a car for skit maker Aunty Success born Success Madubuike.

While he didn't name the content creator, Ned in a statement on Friday, August 9 said that the claims were malicious and he would be taking action against those behind them.

“In recent weeks, I have also been subjected to unwarranted insults and accusations regarding the purchase of a car for a little content creator,” Nwoko said via PUNCH.

“These claims are baseless and misleading. Whether this is a misguided joke or a deliberate act of malice, it has gone too far and will not be tolerated. “I am taking immediate legal action against those spreading these falsehoods. Arrests will be made, and anyone involved should be prepared to face the consequences.

“This is not a matter of influence; it is about holding those responsible accountable for their harmful actions.”

The lawmaker added that he would not tolerate any attempt to tarnish his character.

“If you are involved in these activities, expect to face legal repercussions without delay,” Nwoko warned.

People ask if Regina Daniels' hubby Ned Nwoko beats her

In another report via Legit.ng, the Nollywood actress sparked reactions and questions among netizens and fans on social media.

The mother of two who launched her fashion line got people talking with some images on her page, and she revealed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who captured them.

She also shared that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

Source: Legit.ng