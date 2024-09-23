Paul Okoye has celebrated his better half, Ivy Ifeoma, as she marks her birthday on September 23rd, 2024

The singer penned a short but sweet note to her and accompanied it with pictures on her birthday

He also used a hashtag to show the age she was celebrating as fans also congratulated her on her special day

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, of the defunct musical group, Psquare has marked his wife's birthday in a special way.

The music star, who fought with his brother, took to Instagram to pen a sweet note to his wife. He stated that he loved her so much and wished her a special birthday celebration.

He also shared lovely pictures she took for her birthday celebration.

Paul Okoye shares wife age

In the post, King Rudy as he was fondly called used his wife's age as a hashtag for her birthday.

He wrote that it was her 24th birthday and accompanied it with a love emoji.

In the pictures taken by the expectant mother, she was sitting in front of a large white piano and held unto the musical instrument.

What fans said about Paul's post

Reactions have trailed the post Paul Okoye made about his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamkimo1:

"Happy birthday to queen Rudy more years with good health."

@goldfishwendy:

"Happy birthday Ify nwa oma more blessings."

@starprosper4

"Plantino birthday blessings."

@mike_chukwudi:

"Na wa o..Men has so much advantage when it comes to divorce marriages. But my marriage will last forever in Jesus name Amen. Hbd Ifeoma."

@crescentabugu:

"But this song don teh na,you sing for ifeoma while you were still married,wawu.'

@rajisalihu28_eva:

"I’m waiting for the poor to come and advise de rich. Congratulations."

@juli.agold7:

"Happy birthday."

@osahon_wire_kennel:

"But you don’t post your ex wife like this."

Paul, wife go on vacation

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and his pregnant wife, Ivy, went on holiday in the US, and they gave their fans an update.

In the post made by the music star, he said life was good, and he shared the name of country which they were at.

In the clip, Paul was rapping behind Ivy as she captured the fun of the moment, they also shared some pictures as well.

