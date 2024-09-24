Ojumola Bello Tries to Break Guinness Record for Longest Acting Marathon, Odunlade, Others Support
- Actress Ojumola Bello has started her attempt to break the Guinness World record of the longest acting marathon
- The movie star would engage in a marathon acting for 132 hours, which means she will spend five days and 12 hours
- Some of her colleagues have shown support and praised her with kind words on social media
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Nollywood actress, Ojumola Bello, is set to join the league of Nigerians breaking the Guinness World record.
The movie star has started her attempt to bag the title of the actress with the longest acting marathon.
In a post on her social media page, she stated that the attempt will kick off on Tuesday, 22nd of September 2024, and it will end on Friday 27th of September 2024.
Kunke Afod raises N3.4m for Bisola Badmus, after she got sponsor for brain surgery: "Thank you fans"
According to her, the attempt will take a period of 132 hours, and it would hold at the Pent View hotel in Ikorodu.
Colleagues support Bello
Some of her colleagues, including the actor, who was spotted at Eko market weeks ago, have rallied support for their own.
Odunlade shared a video from the scene of the event as he encouraged her to keep at it. Another movie star, Ijeshaekun and actress Bimbo Adebayo also shared videos from Bello's event and wished her well.
Recall that another Nigerian, Hilda Baci also attempted the world record, and she was able to break it and became a record holder for the Longest Cooking Marathon.
Se the video here:
Reactions trail Bello's GWR attempt
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the attempt made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:
@olayinkasolomon01:
"We are super ready."
@realojumolabello:
"Father, thank you so much sir. I humbly appreciate this. Almighty God won’t forsake you sir."
@fas_waleotti:
"Marathon acting."
@comfort_azoyi_audu_:
"Congratulations."
@fisayomi_abebi:
"God bless more and more for us Daddy."
@olaide8430:
"Allah will never forsake you, keep the good work up, darling, am super proud of you."
@akanniokin1:
"Success awaits you mine."
@officialbimboadebayo;
"I’m one of the people that believe in your craft and I pray God Almighty give you the strength and energy on this. Olorun aafun e shey ."
@holikay_confections:
"The lord is your strength."
@kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:
"God is her strength."
Hilda Baci marks one year of GWR
Legit.ng had reported that it was one year since Baci joined others on the Guinness World Records after she cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.
May Edochie wows fans as clip of film featuring her goes viral: "So she kept all these for marriage"
The chef and entrepreneur shared a detailed post via her official Instagram to mark the anniversary, and she got to express gratitude to her team.
Hilda noted that since the event took five days, it would be a five-day long back-to-back celebration.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng