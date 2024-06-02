Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has been sighted in a video vibing to Ayra Starr's song as she was enjoying a ride

The actress, who has become incommunicado, posted a video on social media to show her mood and clean state

In the recording, she was wearing a denim blue shirt, and she had her dark glass on, fans were quick to notice how young and fresh she was looking

Screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji, is enjoying her life away from the prying eye of the public, and she gave her fans a glims of her state.

The movie star, who returned to Instagram a few weeks ago to mark her 45th birthday, made a short video which was shared across her social media pages.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, she was vibing to Ayra Starr's song as she enjoyed a drive round town.

Genevieve vibes to Ayra Starr's song in viral video. Photo credit @genevievennaji/@ayrastarr

Ayra Starr response to Genevieve's post

Reacting to the post made by the actress, the Grammy Award nominee shared a teary emoji on her Inst story and also reposted the video of the actress with it.

Fans were quick to notice the youthfulness of Nnaji and how fresh she was looking in the clip.

Many took to the comments section to gush over her beauty.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@ErickTamet33170:

"Beauty from God."

@StaunchObidien:

"The aura this lady carries is glorious."

@highchart:

"This woman na vampire."

@mirage_officia:

"Whatever way she wants to look young or tender stull doesn’t change the fact that she’s old."

@@stun101:

"Na her daughter jor."

@oyinkansolaodu7:

"A lunch with you please."

@Tweetbydave27:

"Young, fresh and cute."

@Jiggy_yo12:

"She looks 16."

Kate Henshaw speaks about Genevieve Nnaji

Legit.ng had reported that Henshaw was on a podcast where she spoke about her colleague, Genevieve, and their relationship.

She shared her thoughts on how Genevieve treated some of her colleagues and about her secluded life style.

According to her, Nnaji pulls away from people in a way that makes many questions what was wrong with them.

Source: Legit.ng