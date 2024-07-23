Actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the news made by Kemi Olunloyo against her and noted that something was wrong with her

She said Kemi loves to apologise and still goes back to do what does not make sense and linked her to politicians Natasha Akpoti and Godswill Akpabio

The movie star posted a video of herself having a phone call with her friend and said that she won't ignore Kemi's allegations

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has said she won't allow controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo to continue to tarnish her image.

In a video on Instagram, she was seen making a phone call with a friend and they discussed about Kemi.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Kemi Olunloyo's claim that she is behind Gistlover.

Iyabo's friend described the journalist as a narcissistic old hag who loves to pick on people who are above her. Iyabo concurred and added that she loves her prey to be celebrities.

The actress' friend also read what Kemi had posted online against her. Kemi accused Iyabo of supporting politician Natasha Akpoti, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District after she (Natasha) was tackled by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to Kemi, Iyabo is behind the popular controversial blog, Gistlover, which published the phone numbers of the Akpabio, his wife, and the pictures of the celebs the politician allegedly dated.

Iyabo debunked the claim of being behind Gistlover or being arrested as Kemi claimed. She said Kemi was not alright and when she strikes back, no one should beg her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo's video

Some Instagram users have reacted to Iyabo Ojo's video. See some of the comments below:

@sapphire_x__x:

"Sorry, but I’m more concerned about those who take her seriously, those who need exorcism."

@glo_shinning:

"This same Kemi told us that Ifeanyi was a girl."

@imole_rhymes:

"I was wondering why people believe Kem Kem then I realised that even Satan has fans."

@adufe_mama:

"So Iyabo can't ignore, or do you people gain something from these woto woto, because I don't understand o."

@margan_hendricks:

"It's getting too much from her. The funny thing is that her fans will be praising her on top lies."

