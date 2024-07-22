Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo has continued to set tongues wagging over clips of her with popular Tanzanian singer best known as Juma Jux

Priscilla earlier buzzed the internet after a video surfaced showing her rocking the singer in a Tanzanian club

New series of Priscilla and Juma Jux made waves online, as the influencer added to the buzz with her remark about it

Speculations have intensified about Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo, aka Priscy, and Tanazian musician Juma Mussa Mkambala, best known as Juma Jux.

Legit.ng reported that the recently paired duo Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux were spotted in a Tanzanian nightclub.

The two were engrossed in the fun they were having as the influencer twerked on her date, which spiked the attention of netizens.

Following that, Juma Jux released steamy pictures of him and Priscy basking at the poolside in sizzling swimsuits.

One of the pictures showed Priscilla Ojo leaning intimately against his shoulders while they both posed for a snapshot.

As if that wasn’t enough, Priscilla, in the comments, gushed about the loved-up moment they shared.

She wrote:

“Forever with you.”

Priscilla Ojo spurs reactions online

deyin_ade:

"You will read after translating, you will still not understand. Language barrier na something but love always wins. I wish them a happy life."

tcb_perfumes:

"Werey ni eyin Tanzanian yi oo. Una Dey stress us to translate up and down. Una no hear English ni ?"

carahsvibes:

"@gharib_yg the comment I was looking for."

dr_chidominica:

"Dear Tanzanians kindly type in English let’s understand what our sister has gotten herself into because according to this translations y’all sound angry and bitter."

bestfitcakes_bfc:

"Even the translation I no still understand. My eye dey pain me. Wish them well. Love is beautiful."

xti__anah:

"Can’t you speak English? Abi Ewo loshi gan…Shey gbogbo yin o shiere."

kingniixk:

"A very dark man somewhere is zooming with bitterness."

annie__lola:

"Oloriburuku lo poju ninu yin.. even pple way their mama born them when she dey 13yrs dey bash a grown up adult.. you pple should focus more on your miserable life ..social media don give Una power to be insulting someone that is doing better than you."

nene_george:

"He looks like he breaks women’s heart for a living. Lemme drink water and mind my business!"

kunleolela:

"Make Una speak English nah, how we go take know if Una happy with the relationship nah na Instablog bring me here ooo.. I say I should come and confirm."

