Mercy Johnson has shared a fun video from her first daughter Purity's graduation ceremony, which took place today

The proud mother also expressed excitement as her daughter is set to commence secondary school

Nollywood celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have trooped to the comment section to congratulate Mercy Johnson

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, her husband Prince Odi Okojie as their first child and daughter Purity, who graduated from primary school on Wednesday, July 10.

Mercy, who recently shared a picture of Regina Daniels rocking her wedding gown, attended Purity's graduation ceremony alongside her husband as they posed for photos with their daughter, who spotted a pink dress.

Congratulations pour in for Mercy Johnson as her daughter graduates. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The actress expressed her sincere gratitude to God and voiced her excitement about her daughter's upcoming secondary school graduation.

She wrote in a caption:

"Secondary School ,here we come…. Next chapter… Awesome God… @theokojiekids ,Purity graduates to another level….. feels like a dream."

Watch the video Mercy Johnson shared below:

Celebs, fans congratule Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:

iamshaffybello:

"Awwww Congratulations baby girl."

unusualphyna:

"Congratulations purity."

do_vebb:

"The way you love your children , makes me want to become a mom so fast congratulations little one."

chinelouzoigwe:

"Awesome. Congratulations to her and to you guys too."

lizscakeandconfectionery:

"Gos is faithful just like yesterday oh now now secondary school wow."

asabosslady_:

"You be like outsiders in their midst Chaii first daughters and their papa no go shame us the bond is unbreakable congratulations purity."

pepsyflawless_skincare:

"This kids they grow fast sha, awesome God, see how time dey fly, smally want tall pass her mama sef, congratulations baby."

trendycakeaffairs:

"Awwww...my putity baby ...congratulations."

