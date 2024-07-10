Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor made it to the news once more over the new automobile she bought herself

It was reported that the actress lavished millions of naira to get herself a new SUV few months after mourning her late friend Junior Pope

The movie star, in a recent development, caught the attention of many over what she did with the keys of her latest ride

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor has sparked deep thoughts with her recent actions just days after acquiring an SUV.

According to Legit.ng, Ruby Ojiakor celebrated her new luxury car by sharing various clips on Instagram, flaunting every angle of her beautiful 'baby.'

Ruby Ojiakor took her car keys to Mother Mary's statue. Credit: @rubyorjiakor

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Ruby took the keys of her latest acquisition to the altar of Mother Mary. The mother of one was seen kneeling and adoring the giant statue depicting the saint and her son, Jesus Christ.

She didn't stop there; Ruby also lit several candles during her prayer session and jiggled her new keys before the colossus image.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her caption she wrote:

"My Father in Heaven. You blessed me, and the whole world saw it", that's why I will never be ashamed to showcase you for the whole world to also see."

Watch the video below:

Ruby Ojiakor spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realujunwamandy_:

"You wan chuk car key for mother Mary eye? Ehn baby?"

queenjane847:

"Why she buy car wen her best friend never reach 1yr wen him kpai? Since na she de mourn pass."

_lorduzi:

"Am sorry what’s the difference of worshipping a molded person and the gods of the land bcs na the same molding o … na just different stories lord av mercy."

chikejennifer:

This lady is now so addicted to clout… it’s becoming irritating already… I mean… what’s all this????

wendy_adammaaaaa:

"Omo. She for carry the camera enter Mary mouth."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"You forgot to carry the camera enter Rev Father's bedroom and sisters convent baffroom."

kennypee__:

"Isnt this Idolism?"

veronicasdaughter:

"Abeg...who get Oraimo chord??? Black please.. The white fit stain...inneed long one.

Man blasts Ruby Ojiakor over new car

A concerned netizen chastised Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor for gifting herself a brand-new automobile.

The social media user identified as @oriretan_honour criticised her in the comments section, calling it foolish to buy a new car costing millions so soon after Junior Pope's death.

The man accused her of moving on too quickly despite claiming to be a close friend of Junior Pope and even taking the place of his widow.

Source: Legit.ng