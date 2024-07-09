Tonto Dikeh has shared a heartwarming video of a birthday cake as her father clocks 76 years old today

The mother of two who queried the age differences between her and her dad also celebrated him with Moses Bliss' song 'E Dey Flow'

This comes barely hours after the Nollywood star expressed her love for Muslim sound, spurring reactions

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her household as her father, who she calls Papa King, marked his 76th birthday on Tuesday, July 9.

Tonto, who recently made headlines after she expressed her love for Muslim sounds, gushed about her father as she shared a video of a birthday cake made for the birthday celebrant.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father at 76. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

'E Dey Flow," a song by gospel singer Moses Bliss, was heard playing in the background of the video.

In a caption, Tonto also queried how her dad was 76 while she was 40.

In her words:

"It’s my Baby’s birthday today.. Pls say a prayers for PAPAKING Thank you so much @fluffydivacakes #ps how is this man 76 and I’m 40 @evie.bell come carry your father."

Watch video as Tonto Dikeh flaunts dad's birthday cake

Fans celebrate Tonto Dikeh's dad

Several of the actress' fans and followers pen messages to her dad. Read them below:

beautybymira_b:

"happy birthday PAPAKING, God bless u sir for birthing a woman king , may ur days on earth be full of joy, peace, love, grace."

happy_stacia:

"Happy Birthday Sir, I pray you continue to grow in good health and wealth, you will know peace and joy will never depart from you, in Jesus name, Amen."

larrythrift_lingerie:

"Happiest birthday wishes PAPAKING Thanks for birthing a strong,optimistic and philanthropist queen for the world, May God continue to grant you good health and happiness over all that’s yours."

dr_peeh

"Happy birthday to the man that fathered my favorite."

