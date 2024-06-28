Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson have continued to warm hearts online with their relationship

Just recently, Ned Nwoko’s wife revealed online that her senior colleague gave her the wedding gown she wore 13 years ago to shoot a film

The emotional moment was captured on video, and it got many netizens gushing over them

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has continued to melt the hearts of fans over her relationship with her junior colleague, Regina Daniels. Especially after a wedding gown was involved.

The two movie stars, who are also billionaire wives, appear to share a great relationship, judging by their social media posts.

Fans react as Mercy Johnson gives Regina Daniels her wedding dress.

Just recently, Regina took to her official Instagram page to share the kindness Mercy Johnson did for her while filming a movie.

According to the mother of two, Mercy Johnson gave her her wedding gown from 13 years ago for her to wear while filming a movie. Regina also shared a video of the sweet moment.

In her caption she wrote:

“I cannot trade the memories we created on the set of EJIRO’s WISH with my number 1 @mercyjohnsonokojie now showing on Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Tv on YouTube.

The highlight for me is that I got to wear mummy’s wedding dress from 13years ago ! That’s amazing right ! The love mummy shows you will never be taken for granted my queen ”

Fans react as Mercy Johnson gives Regina Daniels wedding gown

Legit.ng gathered some reactions to the video from netizens below:

Miria.silas:

“Awww this is beautiful .”

chydamy_okwara:

“The wedding dress still looks trendy,so beautiful.”

preshlenas:

“Omo mercy is forever young o .”

finest_urhobo_babe:

“See me smiling as if I were there so lovely.”

debbieniobanke:

“ love u ,u are so humble .”

Sekandebeauty_plus:

“Two senators wife.”

intimatesbyruby:

“When you want to buy something buy original The dress is timeless ”

toiyoabasi1:

“Timeless dress!! Still looks good today.”

just_crocs1:

“They both ate in the dress ❤️beautiful people.”

Novvylady:

“This is so sweet.”

sandraemozeyi:

“What is so special I don't understand?”

Artistreflections:

“Mercy is quite playful and not always serious too. She is born to be a thespian. Mercy and Regina are certainly cut out for what they are known for today. Nice one.”

Flavour features Regina Daniels in music video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania, attracted cheer from fans and netizens following his forthcoming music video.

Flavour, who released his eighth studio album, African Royalty, months ago, is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels was featured.

