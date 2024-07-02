Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke took netizens and his fans aback following his recent act of kindness barely a week after his wealthy wedding

Deekay DMW, a friend and business associate of Davido, announced that he was gifted a new Toyota Prado SUV car from the musician

Deekay shared pictures of the lush online and further revealed how grateful he was to have a friend like the artist

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has surprised one of his friends and close associates, Deekay DMW, with a multimillion naira new automobile.

Deekay DMW, known to be a stylist and a 30BG member, announced the good news online, along with images of himself and his new whip, a Toyota Prado SUV.

Davido showed his friend love with a new car. Credit: @davido

He revealed that Davido, whom he referred to as his twin and idol, had purchased him a new automobile.

Expressing gratitude to the musician, he thanked him for everything he does for him and added that nobody is more genuine than him.

He further acknowledged the newly married singer as his boss.

In his caption, he wrote:

“Ain’t nobody Realer … my twin and idolo just got me a 4wheeler … now thats #Motion @davidoThanks for all u do and hv a happy married life.”

See his post below:

Davido and netizens react to Deekay’s ride

Many people, including Davido, left congratulatory words in his comment section, stating that he deserved the gift.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

davido:

"Enjoy."

dray.way:

"Congrats broski you deserve it and more."

fahgamstores:

"Friends like 001 are the best not those ones wey go dey stress you."

eaglemax_pictures:

"Why e come pose like say he no appreciate the gift?"

mamoshdrinks:

"Normally na BABCOCK i suppose go instead of AJAYI CROWTHER at least maybe i for meet 001!"

abisinuolaobisesan:

My friends will not see this one na to back stab them know."

cazianboy:

"You Deserve am My Boss . Your loyalty can't be played with."

