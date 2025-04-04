A feminist shared how her date with an attractive man was ruined after he asked her a question

A lady recalled how she went on a date with an attractive man who asked her an unexpected question.

She stated that while they were still eating, the man held her hands and asked her if she was a feminist.

In an X post by @Zioraife, the lady said she replied to him and noticed a change in his character.

The tweet read:

“Went on a date with one of the most attractive men I've ever met, what you'd call a prime specimen of virile maleness. Halfway into our tasty dinner he dropped his fork, took my hands into his, slowly fixed his electrifying gaze on me and asked so softly, "Are you a feminist?"

“You could tell the survival of whatever it was we both wanted depended entirely on my answer, he seemed to desperately need me to be sensible because he liked me well enough. "Yes, of course", I answered and he seemed to wither in a Now-why-does-this-have-to-be-my-lot? way.

“I pitied him, and quite frankly wished I had another answer to that question in that moment. The possibilities if I said no seemed endless and I still think about that night with a tinge of regret. But I'm never going to have another answer to that question, it'll always be yes. I liked that this happened very early, before I developed any real interest or feelings for him beyond burning, fervent desire; because we didn't meet online so there was no way to vet him. My strength of character is great but I know just how hard unlearning him would have been.”

Reactions trail lady’s date experience

@TrajHH_88 said:

"You lost a husband for an idealogy. Wild."

@abike1999 said:

"You may not realize it now, but you probably saved your own life."

@simply_idera said:

"Mind you, what could have triggered the question would have been something simple like insinuating you believe a woman is a complete human being."

@Soweto_God said:

"Maybe your definition of a feminist isn’t his own, indulging him more on this topic would have enabled you to understand where he comes from & where you come, I have met many women who are feminists but have different concepts of what feminism means to them & what they stand for."

