Us-based On-air personality Radiogad has publicly dragged Verydarkman for over alleged fraud

The video captured the voice of a man who was alleged to be VDM's former partner, claiming to have been scammed by him

According to him, he had a deal with VDM for years, but after he became famous, he refused to honour his call and failed to return the payment made for his services

Destiny Ezeyim, widely known as Radiogad, has come forward to expose the private dealings of Martins Otse, widely known as Verydarkman.

A viral clip online captured the moment Radiogad played the voice note of a man. The man claimed to be VDM's alleged partner when he was still in Abuja, Nigeria.

Radiogad slammed VDM and called him a thief. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @radiogad

According to the man's explanation, he would call VDM several times and spend time together, which was their thing. After each meeting, he noted that VDM got paid between $300 and $500.

Man threatens to deal with VDM

However, the last time he was around and called VDM, he refused to show up, and neither did she refund the thousands of dollars for his service.

As played by Radiogad, the faceless man has now threatened to deal with VDM whenever he steps foot in Nigeria. The man claimed to still have nasty pictures of VDM and would post them online if VDM failed to refund him.

Watch the video here:

It is no news that VDM has been in the news for some days after he dragged Iyabo Ojo and her daughter over Davido's wedding. Days later, Oyemykke came to their defence and lambasted VDM.

Radiogad and VDM spur reactions online

Read some of the comments below:

@chikaangeltalks:

"Fake audio! We still stand with him regardless!!!"

@heropeace544:

"Na small small VDM yansh go open finish."

@didibanty:

"U seem to be super desperate for attention! Calm down.:

@eduhandsome:

"If all the men he scammed would be bold enough to speak I doubt he’d have the audacity to still claim activist with his delusional followers."

@ellajacobs123:

"So na only men VDM Dey knack chai."

@kennyvegas96:

"Shame no dey catch you?."

@icek_artquake:

"This was sooo poorly scripted."

Source: Legit.ng