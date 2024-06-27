VeryDarkMan has fired back at Paulo for daring Davido, others to choose between him and the talent manager

In a viral video, VeryDarkMan rubbished Paulo as he vowed to disrespect him should he continue to meddle in his beef with Iyabo Ojo

The online critics also made a bold claim about Iyabo Ojo using her blog to bash Davido

Controversial activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has berated talent manager Paulo Okoye over what he described as an attempt to cancel him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paulo had dared Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, among others, to choose between him and VDM.

VDM rubbishes Paulo Okoye, makes claims about Iyabo Ojo

The controversial critic, in a trending video, voiced his displeasure at Paulo's action, stating that his billions did not move him.

He urged the talent manager to stay off his beef with Iyabo to avoid being disrespected by him.

‘Paulo your money doesn’t move me. I don’t worship money and nobody is feeding me online," he said.

Referring to Paulo in another clip, VDM said:

"You just talk like old man wey no get sense."

VDM also made a bold claim about Iyabo using a blog to bash Davido and then showing up at his party.

He also queried why she unfollowed the singer's aide, Isreal DMW, on Instagram.

He said:

"Iyabo you don’t love Davido. You use your blog to bash him and you are now codedly forming you like him. You blocked Israel for no reason. What did he do to you. You are shameless. If you don’t beg me, I will not stop."

Watch video below:

People react to VDM's video

Read the comments below:

bakarezhainab:

"Wedding wey we dey Awww he reach vdm turn he turn he wan divide our attention God Abeg."

ednawey_._:

"So to go Davido wedding now na greatness achievement."

nkem.22:

"He is just pained that he got invite a day before the wedding and he didn't get aso ebi like others to him he felt important but came to understand that he wasn't and he can't hold back his tears."

mamarrazzii:

"This guy na K*ill joy. See what he has turned a wedding that was celebrated by the whole country into?"

rittyn:

"I think this guy is paid to drag iyabo and her family. He is being sponsored by the powerful in society."

okoyepatel:

"You Dey abuse person wife, he face you man to man you dey say make he remove mouth for him wife matter? E be like say you no well. Anyway, we been knew say you no well sha."

