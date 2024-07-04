Embattled Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has spoken amid her brewing drama with investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo

Recall that Kemi Olunloyo's son replied to the actress after she showed 'love' to their mother online following a controversial post

Nevertheless, the actress decided to share a post to appreciate her loved ones, adding that she can never be silenced

Remarkable Nigerian actress and businesswoman Iyabo Ojo has reacted following Kemi Olunloyo's son's message.

Legit.ng reported a post in which Kemi Olunloyo posed several questions to the actress about her private life and that of her kids.

Iyabo Ojo's recent post gets fans talking. Credit: @iayboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In response, the actress penned an open letter to the investigative journalist, asking her sons to forgive their mother and show her love.

What Iyabo Ojo told her critics

In a new post, Iyabo Ojo revealed that no one could silence her; not even a trillion trolls could. She maintained that she was fully committed to speaking her truth despite adversity.

She also appreciated her fans and family for standing by her and showing her love, which boosted her confidence.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"Queen Mother: Unstoppable, Unshakable, Undefeatable! I'll continue to lend my voice when necessary... No amount of lies, deceit, manipulation, gaslighting, or trolling - even with a trillion trolls - can silence me."

See Iyabo's full post below:

How Nigerians reacted to Iyabo Ojo's post

Some Nigerians have shared their thoughts in the comment section. Read them below:

@esabodofficial:

"Kudos to you my intelligent daughter."

@aniketos_global_cac:

"Mama, please you need to trademark "queen mother."

@patience__coker:

"I don't have personal relationship with you but I will always give you my support as long as you on the right part."

@kikibakare

"Sweet 16. Queen Mother with the heart of Gold, on and off SM."

@mamaejiro1:

"My Oga at the Top,I love you Ma."

@abiola_lens:

"You're incredibly insightful."

@uche_festa.cyfador:

"Ur generation will ripe the good u have done for the voiceless. Keep being u."

Kemi Olunloyo replies Iyabo Ojo's claims

In a video, Kemi Olunloyo replied to Iyabo Ojo and revealed some things about the actress and her daughter.

Ojo had written to Olunloyo's children and informed them to come pick up their mother after she dragged the actress.

In her video, Olunloyo claimed the actress was suffering from multiple personalities and should be the one on medication.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng