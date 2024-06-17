Funke Akindele Wins Best Dressed at Odunlade’s Lakatabu Premiere, People React: “As Bobrisky No Dey”
- Videos from Odunlade Adekola's Lakatabu movie premiere in Lagos have emerged online
- One of the highlights from the event saw Funke Akindele win the best dress award at the premiere
- This stirred reactions as many claimed Funke Akindele won because Bobrisky was unavailable
Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola had his new movie Lakatabu premiere in Lagos on Sunday, June 16.
Odunlade received massive support from his colleagues, including Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Brodashaggi, Mr Macaroni, skitmaker Oluwadolarz, Bukola Arugba, Bolanle Ninalowo, Denrele Edun, Wumi Toriola, and Sikiratu Sindodo, who turned up at the event ground in style to celebrate with him.
Funke Akindele win's best female dressed award
Unlike his protege Eniola Ajao, who awarded crossdresser Bobrisky the best-dressed award at her premiere, causing outrage online, Funke Akindele emerged as the winner of the same category at Odunlade's movie premiere.
Denrele Edun, on the other hand, won the Best Dressed Male award. The winners went home with a brand-new refrigerator.
Watch the moment Funke Akindele received her gift below:
Watch Denrele Edun's reaction to his award below:
Video of some celebrities arriving at Odunlade's Lakatabu's premiere below:
Toyin Abraham's husband at Odunlade's movie premiere:
People react as Funke Akindele wins best dressed
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Funke's win. Read the comments below:
olatunjiidowu1995:
"Odun wan use funke sell him movie."
capiteeeeeee:
"Very simple and classy."
scofield_1129:
"Mehn the LAKATABU is so interested guys… y’all should go and have your taste on 21st."
adewunmi_susan:
"We actually understood the assignment."
jamaloflagos02:
"I miss bobrisky he go don win best female dressed by now."
__oladapo__:
"Na based on say Mummy of Lagos no dey."
adeyemi_omolayo:
"Kwik Kwik Una don forget boda Idris."
ways.lem:
"As Bobrisky no dey Around."
Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham advised to lose weight
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oriretan Honour gave his two cents to Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele about their career and shapes.
The man said the actresses were putting on too much weight and added that they better hit the gym and stay there for 24 hours.
According to him, obesity kills, and he urged them to focus on their health.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
