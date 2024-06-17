Several footages of Odunlade Adekola at his highly-anticipated movie premiere has filled the internet

The renowned actor premiered his movie Lakatabu on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and it was indeed a star-studded event

However, many could not help but spot actress Eniola Ajao arriving with the actor at the venue of the event

Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola was the star of the night at the premiere of his movie Lakatabu in Lagos on Sunday, June 16.

The presence of foremost movie stars graced the eventful movie premiere. Movie producer and director Funke Akindele also won the prize for the best-dressed at the event.

Fans query Odunlade for ditching his wife for a colleague, Eniola, at his movie premier. Credit: @eniola_ajao, @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

However, fans seem worried about the event star, Odunlade Adekola, arriving with his colleague Eniola Ajao instead of his wife.

Many internet users have noted that the actor has become accustomed to attending social events with Eniola Ajao rather than his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Is there something we don't know about?

Odunlade Adekola's appearance at the movie premiere spurred relations, but not as much as his arrival with Eniola Ajao did.

The movie star, accompanied by actress Eniola Ajao, was seen alighting his vehicle. The duo have been spotted several times together and have even been rumoured to be romantically involved.

Fans of Odunlade have slammed him for not taking his wife along.

Watch Odunlade's arrival video here:

Reactions trail Odunlade's arrival video

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@yinka_fasinu:

"What is eniola ajao doing there please? Whenever he has social events,he is always going with her.....What happened to him taking his wife instead."

@the_pearlsorganicskincare:

"Wait is Eniola odun’s wife?"

@bankyhunter:

"But must Dey wear all these ridiculous outfits, costumes and all for their premieres? What’s this hair abeg."

@king_______ola:

"Make this movie no be like nonsense ORISA Wey he did the last time o."

@thormmy_exposure_:

"Walking stick Dey force itself to reach ground."

@robespieroutfits:

"Na by force to raise leg ni abi ewo ni werey very disgusting attitude."

@debby_unbothered:

"Alaseju ni aunty Eniola iyawo Portable. But ewo nínu yin lo di shuku oloshuka le broda Odun lori?"

@itspriscilla_bee:

"E wo ni Werey gan. Kini gbogbo raising of leg nau Eniola?"

Ajakaju rakes N16 Million in 24 Hours

Actress Eniola Ajao has expressed gratitude to Nigerians over her huge win with her recently released movie Ajakaju.

The Yoruba actress who apologised to Nigerian in tears over the backlash that trailed Bobrisky's award her movie premiere couldn't contain her joy.

Eniola Ajao also appreciated her colleagues, including Odunlade Adekola, Funke Akindele, and Femi Adebayo, for standing by her.

Source: Legit.ng