A social media man has given his candid advice to two Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele about their weight

The man said that obesity kills as the two movie act have been putting on weight uncontrollably which can affect their careers

Funke Akindele didn't allow him to land before she gave him a hot response as she first greets him

Oriretan Honour, a social media user, has given his two cents to Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele about their career and shapes.

The man said they were putting on too much weight and added that it was better for them to hit the gym and stay there for 24 hours.

According to him, obesity kills, as the two high grossing actresses were not bothered about their health.

Man shares food Akindele and Abraham eat

In his post, Honour said that Akindele and Abraham were fond of eating junks and sleeping excessively.

He explained that all such attitudes and habits were unwise for the two of them.

Stating further, he said their lifestyles will affect their role delivery and directors would not bother to call them when a smart and flexible person was needed for any character.

Responding to the post, the mother of two, who said she was not a billionaire, called him "werey alaso” and used her mime to buttress her point.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the man and Akindele. Here are some of the comments below:

Funke Akindele announces new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele refused to let her failure to bag an award at the 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) get to her as she announced a new movie project.

Barely a few days after the grand ceremony, the mother of one announced a new movie project, Finding Me.

The new movie will feature the likes of Femi Adebayo, Joseph Benjamin, Dele Odule, among others.

