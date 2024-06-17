Oga Sabinus again showed his football prowess during another charity football match in Abuja

A video showing the skit maker going shirtless to show his dance moves as his team lifted a trophy has gone viral

Sabinus further stirred reactions after he bragged about being named the captain of the year over his performance

Skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, was among the prominent figures at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja for the Charity Champions Cup.

The skit maker, who had made headlines over viral pictures of him at a pitch, was seen going shirtless to celebrate his team's win in Abuja.

According to the reports, Sabinus was on the same team as Super Eagles stars Kelelchi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and former Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboué. Former Chelsea player Claude Makelele and AY Comedian were on the same team as the funny man.

Sharing pictures from his team's celebration, Sabinus claimed he was named captain of the year.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to my team we won Captain of the year Abuja Enjoyed My Dribbling Skills."

Watch video of shirtless Sabinus celebrating over his side's win

See the pictures the skit maker shared below:

People react to Sabinus' pictures

Read the comments below:

iamnasboi:

"As Arsenal and Liverpool no fit do am, me and my brother run am. Dreams."

zoroswagbag:

"Person wen e leg no touch ball once come celebrate pass."

chinonsoarubayi:

"Sabinwa how many goals did you score???"

st_7728:

"Ronaldo go think say Naija don host World Cup wey him no know about."

mr.2kay:

"Manu new signee the best striker right now in premier league."

ogechii_adaora:

"Is it just me, because since @brainjotter said sabinus do yansh I have been a little curious."

