Fast-rising Nigerian actress Bibi Sonye is in the news after she criticized Nigerian movie producers

Bibi took to her social media page to express her displeasure over her make-believe kissing partners

She noted that she could no longer deal with actors with bad breath, and if nothing is done, she will sue their production

Practitioners of the make-believe world seem to be going through a lot. An upcoming Nollywood actress, Bibi Sonye, has come forward to complain about the kinds of actors she gets paired with for movie kissing scenes.

The actress revealed that, according to movie scripts, she has constantly been made to kiss actors with bad breath and does not find it pleasant anymore.

Actress Bibi Sonye advises against kissing scenes in romantic movies. Credit: @bibi.sonye

Source: Instagram

She warned movie producers to pair her up with actors who have fresh breaths in the future or risk getting sued.

"Let's normalize not kissing" - Bibi

Bibi Sonye, while venting her concern, has advised movie producers to normalize not kissing in movie scenes. She affirmed that romantic scenes do not need kissing scenes.

Watch Bibi's video here:

Recall that Tiwa Savage shared that he had to brush her teeth about five to six times in preparation for her kissing scenes in her debut movie Water & Garri.

Nigerians react to Bibi's Video

Some Nigerians have expressed their opinions in the comments section. See some reactions below:

@jst_efe:

"Who she??"

@cynthia_kelz:

"She's an actress too? Ah!"

@jux_:

"Na because u still be upcoming. Genevieve no dey kiss easily for film."

@omosivie_:

"Quit please, I promise no one will notice."

@westdbarber:

"If no be this blog wey post you , I no even know you."

@gold32436:

"Nah Igbo boys for Enugu you Dey kiss nah why."

@jay_stunna_ukandu:

"Na immaturity dey make Una misbehave. You can also reject such roles quietly without making this clip. producers fit no work with u again."

Tiwa Savage’s mum’s reacts to singer’s kissing scenes

A video of singer Tiwa Savage and her mother Cecilia speaking about her movie Water and Garri has emerged online.

In a clip, Tiwa Savage asks her mother about a scene in which she kisses and her impression of the movie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer's mum's response to the trending video stirred hilarious reactions from some online users.

Source: Legit.ng