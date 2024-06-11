Funsho Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe's husband's first wife, has shared a cryptic post after she snubbed her husband at a US party

The mother of four was sprayed in dollars after her marketer husband spotted her at a US party and video went viral

On her Insta story, she said it wasn't about what happened to a person, but about how the person reacts to it

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife, Funsho Adeoti, has shared a post on her Insta story after her movie marketer husband was snubbed at a US party.

Legit.ng had reported that Kazim Adeoti sprayed Funsho generously with dollars at a party, and the video went viral.

Taking to her Instagram on her story, she said she was trying to protect her peace.

Funsho Adeoti opens up about husband. Photo credit @aswijucourure/@relamercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Funsho explains post

In her post, the mother of four explained that it wasn't about what happened to a person, but the most important thing was how such a person reacts to what happened.

Recall that Mercy Aigbe also reacted to the viral video of her husband and his first wife at the party in the US.

Funsho Adeoti open about 20th anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that Kazim Adeoti’s first wife, Funsho took to social media with a comment setting the records straight and erasing misconceptions about her celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Many fans were eager to know if things were fine between her and her husband. This comes after Funsho’s words were picked up by blogger, Linda Ikeji, who proceeded to report that she (Funsho) celebrated her wedding anniversary with Kazim.

She noted that she was not marking her anniversary but reposting what a blog wrote that it would have been their 20th anniversary. She noted that they were still legally married but separated.

Mercy Aigbe's husband's wife arrives in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, took a trip down to Lagos, Nigeria from the US.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page with some lovely photos showing how she spent time at a cool hangout spot in the city.

Followers and supporters, who followed Funsho’s marital drama, were camped in the comment section with words of encouragement

