Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe trended online after she reacted to moments shared by husband Kazim Adeoti and his first wife Funsho Adeoti

Legit.ng previously reported that Kazim Adeoti and his first wife grooved at a recent wedding ceremony in Minnesota, United State

The Nollywood star's remarks caught the attention of many as they shared their hot takes online

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has responded to the viral moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Legit.ng reported a recent video of Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, hanging out and partying with his first wife, Olufunso Benson, which has got people talking online.

Mercy Aigbe spoke after Kazim Adeoti partied with his first wife. Credit: @mercyaigbe, @asiwajucouture

After years of fighting, Adekaz and his first wife have reconciled. A trending video showing Adekaz splashing his first bride, Olufunso, with dollars at a wedding celebration in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, has gone viral.

Kazim's friend, Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States.

However, a video of Kazim Adeoti pouring money on his first wife has become popular on social media.

Mercy Aigbe reacts to Kazim's moments with first wife

Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical appearance.

She wrote:

"I miss this party. You are so handsome, Atanda."

See her post below:

Mercy Aigbe stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_abike_thelagosgirl:

"Oloshi who asked you? Know your place Werey."

zealous_collections_wealth:

"Aunty ode. she have to talk, she does not want us to feel she’s left out."

i_am_amii2:

"Mercy is actually a calm version of Judy chukwualovukam."

closetbycassy:

"What happened to just view and pass... Chai."

tia_adire:

"Abi them no invite you."

zealous_collections_wealth:

"Aunty ode. she have to talk, she does not want us to feel she’s left out."

omomayowa:

"Second wives always doing too much. Must she comment? A man is having a moment with the mother of his kids and you still find a way to insert yourself. This is shamelessness at its peak."

ankarasupplier:

"She should have just congratulated and ended it there."

oshmultiservice:

"Silence would have been Golden….she just open herself for serious dragging."

queen_aiphy:

"She don delete am make Nigerians no mean person shaa."

Mercy Aigbe reveals why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helps her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage with her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one as she has always been liberal with religion.

