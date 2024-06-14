Portable and Saida BOJ have resumed their hostility on social media and exchanged hard words in several videos

The influencer had abused Portable and his wife and wondered how they used to kiss in the morning

Reacting to the video, the singer asked her to share her early morning pictures so he can see how beautiful she was

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has replied Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka, Saida BOJ after she abused his wife and his family.

The influencer had taken a swipe at Portable and his wife. She asked how they used to kiss, and she also insulted his father.

Responding to her, the Zeh Nation boss made a video to slam her and her family. According to him, he has been taking care of his wives and can spend N20 million on her. He claimed that his woman was more beautiful than the controversial influencer.

Portable replies Saida BOJ for abusing his wife. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Portable blasts Saida BOJ's dad

In the recording, the Portable also sent Saida BOJ home, he schooled her that all his fans known his father. Challenging her, he asked her to show her father or any member of her family, who are in America.

Zazu also gave details about his father, who lives in Abuja. According to him, his father is a transporter, and he owns a fleet of buses.

Recall that the two has been on each other's neck for a while now, Saida BOJ first threw a shade at Portable and his baby mamas.

The singer was forced to reply her as he gave her a new name.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@hotcakeoflaagos:

"Saida fine pass your wife o. She get carriage and beauty, and she can speak so well. Can your wives do same? Ehn?"

@taaatibg:

"Portabl3 desrves all he is getting from Saida. Siada boj."

@thec_la_:

"But let’s be honest. Saida is a very fine girl. Forget her mouth."

@ubidoharriet:

"Saida fine pass ur wife sha, truth be told."

@kennedyexcel:

"Only one person dey drag like 5 people weekly, This guy don first craze before."

@nikkyliscious_lounge:

"Saida is actually a pretty girl .Portable needs to go away."

@big_vick147:

"She fine pass all your wives and side chick combine, bro you too dey lie."

@adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Who are the Girls Sleeping With this thing? Because jess."

@expensive_rj:

"Why are you guyz promoting this guy."

Portable's dentist replies Saida BOJ

Legit.ng had reported that Portable's dentist, Smile for Siju accused Saida BOj of slapping her brand as she wowed not to allow it to slide.

Saida BOJ had slammed the oral hygiene of the singer and his doctor had to respond.

According to her, Zazu has good dentition despite being a smoker, his teeth are white compared to smokers.

Source: Legit.ng