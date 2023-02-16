Funsho, the first wife of media executive and Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, has set the records straight online

The businesswoman reacted to a blog post suggesting that she celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with her hubby

Funsho made it clear that she only made reference to a video compilation that reminded her of what they would have been celebrating if things were still fine

Media executive, Kazim Adeoti’s first wife, Funsho, has taken to social media with a comment setting the records straight and erasing misconceptions that may be brewing in public.

Apparently, the businesswoman had reacted to a video compilation of her and Adeoti, while mentioning how they would have been celebrating their 20th anniversary if things were fine between them.

Mercy Aigbe's senior wife Funsho clears the air.

Source: Instagram

However, Funsho’s words were picked up by blogger, Linda Ikeji, who proceeded to report that she (Funsho) celebrated her wedding anniversary with Kazim.

“@lindaikejiblogofficialNOTE I was NOT celebrating my 20th wedding anniversary with kazim, I only reposted a vedio created by @owambe_vibes to emphasize that ironically today would have been our 20th wedding anniversary. Mind you we are still legally married but SEPERATED thanks…” her post read.

Mercy Aigbe's senior wife on weddign anniversary.

Source: Instagram

Funsho's comment stirs more reactions from netizens

myde_oni said:

"God is fighting your battle mami just watch and see ….mercy get daughter too sha ."

superiorinteriorsworld said:

"My love to you sweetheart. Continue to be strong."

tongglory said:

"Something you'll warn that your friend that posted the nonsense to never try it again you're there reposting. They are in one corner laughing and bonding over this post. Pls ma, for your health sake, work on everyway to heal and move on. Block every avenue coming across them and live your own life. ✌️."

ojomuyidefoluke said:

"Be strong and move on kosi oko baba omo lowa now may God be with u."

mo.sule_127 said:

"He suppose to celebrate the 20th wedding Anniversary with this woman that has suffered with him instead he travel to enjoy with Mercy Aigbe. Women to hustle or suffer with men o."

Mercy Aigbe's senior wife in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, took a trip down to Lagos, Nigeria from the US.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page with some lovely photos showing how she spent time at a cool hangout spot in the city

Followers and supporters who followed Funsho’s marital drama were camped in the comment section with words of encouragement

