Nollywood actor, Chimezie Imo, the actor, who won the Trail Blazer award for his feature in Breath of Life has opened up about his win

Speaking in an interview with Punch newspaper, Imo said he didn't know he would win anything at the AMVCA

According to him, he used to cry anytime he watches the film as he added that it wasn't shot to make people cry

Chimezie Imo, the actor, who won Trail Blazer Award for his role as Elijah in the awed winning film, Breath of Life has shared his experience while on location.

Legit.ng had reported that Breath of Life had won big at the 2024 edition of the prestigious award, which took place in May.

Speaking in an interview with Punch Newspapers, Imo said he didn't imagine winning any gong since the category he was given didn't require any vote.

Chimezie Imo speaks about award in Breath of Life. Photo credit @Photo credit @chimezie_imo

Source: Instagram

IMO says the film makes him cry

Speaking on how he got his role, he said he went for an audition and when he made it, he was given the script which made him cry while rehearsing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his word:

" I auditioned for the role, and BB Sasore (the director) called me back a couple of months later. They asked me to come in for a chemistry read. I eventually got the role, and the script was sent to me. I remember shedding tears after reading the script, and I had to caution myself to stop being dramatic. However, at the premiere, the entire hall was practically with tears after the movie. It then made sense why I cried while reading the script. I am just grateful to be part of such an iconic project. It was actually a lot of pressure being able to carry an entire project like that, but I do love a good challenge."

When asked how he felt clinching the award, the actor explained that he was thankful for being recognised. According to him, he has won other awards, but the recognition at the AMVCA was special to him.

He said:

“I have won other awards from film festivals, but I think it is safe to say this is a major one. The feeling has been great. I have always been grateful for every nomination and every win; and for this one, I am thankful for being recognised. I am grateful to the AMVCA team, and everyone who has always supported, criticised, and watched my films."

Also speaking about his favourite scene in the film, he noted that he had to train to stay underwater for a couple of minutes.

"Every scene was a favourite to me, and the public did not get to see so many scenes, as a lot of them were cut off. But, one scene that resonates with me was the underwater scene. Though it only lasted five seconds in the film, we shot that from about 11 am till 8 pm. We wanted to get the best out of it. I had to hold my breath for every take, and it was challenging, because I was pale, cold and almost out of breath. I was actually scared, because the pool was big.

Recall that Femi Adebayo and Ademola Adedoyin also bagged awards for Breath of Life.

Neo Akpofure and Venita bags best dressed

Legit.ng had earlier reported that BBNaija cousins Neo Akpofure and Venita rocked lovely matching outfits to represent their Itsekiri heritage during the AMVCA cultural night.

The duo's attire evoked royalty vibes, which seemed to pay off as they were announced as the best-dressed male and female celebrities as the party ended.

They individually won N1 million each as a reward

Source: Legit.ng