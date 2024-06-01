Terri, a signee of Wizkid's Star Boy Records, has revealed the challenges he is going through because he takes sides with his boss

He said he needed support for his career, and it was the reason he dismissed the idea of going to the university

According to the singer, he has been facing health conditions that put him in and out of the hospital

Terry Akewe, aka Terri, a singer under Star Boy Records, a label owned by global afrobeats star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has cried out to the public for help.

In a series of tweets, he said he had been attacked because of 'stanship' issues, and standing with Wizkid has caused him an unnecessary rift with netizens.

He also revealed how he got admission to study at the University of Lagos but couldn't accept it because he didn't have the funds.

However, when the artiste was financially ready for school, music came in 2018, and he dumped school for it. Despite doing that, he has not yet found success in his efforts.

His health is not helping either, as he battles ulcer complications that make him a regular visitor at the hospital. According to him, his mother is fed up with all the issues he is going through and it is all because of the music career he chose.

Peeps react to Terri's post

Some social media users have reacted to Terri's post. See some of the comments below:

@lifeofolaa:

"I feel sad for you man. I pray things get better, amen. But if I may ask, where is your boss in all of this? Why has he refused to render help to you? Did you offend him in any way?"

@Toriah__:

"They only see the champagne, but they don’t see the champs pain."

@rrrrrrrrriiita:

"Crazy how we expect so much from people without trying to understand what they might be going through. I’m sorry for doubting you and calling you lazy. I was just being mad and selfish that a talented artiste that I love is not doing enough."

@Deyvxxd_:

"They don’t see the pain, you’re a champion already broski."

@JudexxNaria:

"Still Wizkid can’t help? Smh."

@TenmanNoble1:

"Wizkid do no good at all. He is stingy."

@Feyishola_30BG:

"Omo. This is sad. Why can't Wizkid help? Stay strong man."

@reallknoxy:

"Omo, this is serious and where was the person you were stanning in all of this? You too try to be you. That's all that matters. Stay strong."

Terri shares his ordeals with music career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians on social media reacted with mixed feelings over Terri's claims.

Terri who was signed under Wizkid's label in 2018, took to his Twitter account to reveal he had no management, plan nor team for two years.

He went on to acknowledge two people who helped him kickstart his career again in May 2020.

