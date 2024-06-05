A Nigerian entrepreneur has given an unbiased review of her London to Lagos flight experience via Air Peace

The businesswoman said she paid N1.2 million for the flight and was surprised to see a different airline at the airport

Lamenting over the airline used, she described it as very tiny and the worst when it comes to leg space

A Nigerian lady, Nancy Umeh, has opened up about her flight experience with Air Peace after using the airline for her trip from London to Lagos and back.

Nancy captured her experience in a video narration that has since caught people's attention on Facebook.

Air Peace used a 'very tiny' aeroplane

Nancy noted that one of her motivating factors for flying with Air Peace was the classy Igbo Isiagu outfit of the cabin crew. She wanted to see them for herself.

She said it cost her N1.2 million and that she arrived earlier to check in ahead of the flight.

On getting to the London Gatwick Airport, she was shocked to find a different airline after checking in and it was very tiny. In her words:

"...I was seeing something else. I was seeing Fly Norse. I was like, who is Norse and why is this tiny aircraft carrying us to the UK.

"So, basically, they partnered with these people. I am guessing he hasn't gotten all his aircrafts yet but this was a very tiny plane.

"Like super tiny. I am talking squished up tiny because I had no place to move my legs...Like they packed three, three, three seats. You know, usually we have three, two, two, but this was three, three, three. Like, they squished us like sardines you guys...Ah! This was the worst when it comes to leg space I have ever experienced on a flight..."

In a Facebook post, Nancy showed the look of the aircraft and the meals they were served, which she didn't touch. Nancy rated the Nigerian delicacy low, saying whoever prepared it deserved jail time.

Overall, she thought it was a good experience. However, her return flight seemed better.

Reactions trail Nancy Umeh's Air Peace review

Popoola Patricia Akudo said:

"I flew Airpeace, too, and I can say it's worth it. I paid more than 1.3m. I guess it depends on when you buy your ticket and the package. Gatwick is just far from my destination, but I was able to sail through.

"Let's support our own. Let's build local industries."

Olowotirin Peter Kola said:

"Hmmmmm downplaying the food, so u can be hired right? ......... u dont need to drop this kind of review here, what happens to there suggestions channel..... every one sha acting like mr and mrs perfect..."

Angela Okpekpe said:

"I can relate but I didn't go to UK air peace is really trying if he continues like this I think air peace will become one of the best."

Almaja Grace said:

"Air Peace, my best airline ❤️.

"They are trying.

"I used their airlines two times and I enjoyed the journey even the foods too .

"Enjoy ma ❤️."

Cristail Somborn said:

"Hey Nancy, as I learned in my first year of study, Most of the planes fly at an altitude of between 33, 000 to 42,000 feet. At this height, our brain cells react differently when it comes to taste buds and thus the food tastes bland or bad. However, altitude is just the common reason why food tastes different while you are flying."

Lady shares problem with Air Peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London had shared her only problem with the airline.

The lady praised the company for making her journey worthwhile with their amazing customer service and hospitality.

The lady, identified as Linda Chinemerem Paul on Facebook, said she used the new terminal and had to pinch herself to be sure she was at a Nigerian airport.

Source: Legit.ng