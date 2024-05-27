Nollywood has lost another of its bright stars as movie director and screenwriter, Ebere Reginald, goes to be with the lord

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, has just announced the passing of a top filmmaker, Reginald Ebere.

The leadership newspaper, ace Nigerian thespian Segun Arinze, confirmed the news of his death.

Director And Screenwriter Reginald Ebere is dead. Credit: @reginald_ebere

Source: Instagram

The news broke via a WhatsApp channel created for Nigerian entertainers on Sunday, May 26, 2024, where he was stated to have lamented the painful loss of the screenwriter.

Perekeme Odon, the National Secretary of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), also confirmed Reginald Ebere's death to Leadership newspaper.

According to further reports, Odon's statement reads:

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear brother and colleague, Mr. Reginald Ebere."

It was also noted that the statement said details about his burial would be forwarded on the Whatsapp platform.

Other Nollywood industry players have also taken to their respective pages to mourn the great loss.

The scriptwriter had reportedly been bedridden for some time now and some veteran movie stars had called for donations to be made for his hospital bills

Reactions trail Reginald's death

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@gajah_alero:

"Make dem banned Nollywood."

@s3x.is.lifee:

"E don reach his bus stop....we are all coming either soon or later."

@chop_peppersoup:

"Rest well legend."

@swt_juie:

"This year alone how many Nollywood people don die?? Nawa oo rest in peace to him."

@b.chine:

"And his meme was trending that year. Rest in peace."

@henryekeneobianika:

"He always direct blockbuster movies. RIP."

