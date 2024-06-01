Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu's new look, has caused concern among her fans after her new picture surfaced on social media

The actress was at an event where she took pictures with some people, she was looking like someone who had gone under the knife

The pictures of the actress generated reactions from her fans about what must have happened to her

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has generated reactions after her new look surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Ezeonu shut down death rumour a few months ago after claims that she was no more circulated online.

In the new pictures sighted by Legit.ng, the actress was at an event where she posed with some people. She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans trousers and looking beautiful, but her hips were looking bigger than normal.

Ngozi Ezeonu flaunts new look. Photo credit @officialngoziezeonu

Source: Instagram

Ezeonu stir BBL rumour

Many of her fans claimed she had gone under the knife, while some said that she must be battling a health problem.

Some were also of the option that the movie star, who mourned a colleague recently, must have done BBL.

See the picture here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made with Ezeonu's picture. Here are some of the comments below:

@zahrafits:

"O travel lo se idi yen."

@eberree1:

"3500 from yaba, swagalicious mama."

@phay.vour:

"There’s nothing wrong with her she’s just aging and may probably be battling health issues that we are not aware of, please let’s all be kind. She’s probably wearing hip pads because of how large the Jean are on her."

@natty_igweh:

"Wetin she go do."

@ifeomanwalozi:

"Just an aging mummy wearing her hip pad and a waist trainer that's all,she looks good."

@gracenle:

"What did she put on her hips? BBL."

@_03.023:

"Not everything is funny. She's getting old and trying to watch her weight, I guess at her age she can't be doing BBL common guys .... let us respect the elders na."

@lilian_igho:

"She’s wearing hip pads obviously."

@natty_igweh:

"Dis one na LLB."

@ntui_rachel_:

"This one is BBF not bbl ."

Singer Crayon dances with Ngozi Ezeonu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Charles Chukwu, aka Crayon, visited veteran Ezeonu at her house.

The singer had just released a song titled 'Ngozi', and he decided to go and see the actress to introduce his latest effort to her. They both danced beautifully to the lyrics of the song.

During his visit, the singer took pictures with her and posted them on his Instagram page. He gave his fans a teaser about the image, and they responded to his post.

