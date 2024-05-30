Actress Bimbo Ademoye needs no introduction as her remarkable works and beautiful looks speak for her

She is also known for her curvy body which she has maintained over the years and she shuts out naysayers who doubt she is natural

In a throwback video, she shared how tiny her waist used to be and noted she has not been wearing waist trainers too

Actress Bimbo Ademoye left her colleagues and fans dumbfounded as she shared an old video of herself looking peng with her tiny waist.

Bimbo Ademoye looks gorgeous in her attire. Image credit: @bimboademoye

She wore an off-shoulder green dress that displayed her curves and walked stylishly with her back facing the camera.

Her beautiful hairstyle was proof that she was not new to parading herself as one with a high taste for luxurious items.

She debunked the claims that her small waist and curvy body were due to surgery, which is now common among some celebrities.

The movie star posted the throwback video with the caption:

"Way back Wednesday. Surgery where? I'm looking for a very strong waist trainer, I haven't worn the ones I have in a minute and I'm scared to go back. So, I wanna start all over."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Bimbo's tiny waist

Some fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have reacted to the video of her small waist. See some of the comments below:

@__.oluwaseun:

"I just looked at my tummy and hissed."

@fabbaytoly:

"@__.oluwaseun, me sef I need strong waist trainer. It’s just that I’m tall, so most of them don’t cover my full tummy."

@iambisola:

"Awon ti no waist geng before."

@goldpearl_official:

"I remember you told me that year that you take a lot of carrots. Your body was bodying @bimboademoye."

@deyemitheactor:

"Throwback aye! #thosedayswhenifitcarryyouforfeem #formernowaistgeng #beforeokelefinishyou."

@rikkie_xx:

"It was me when I haven’t given birth, but now my shape has gone wrong."

@dear_itohan:

"Me who just ate four slices of bread a few minutes minutes before one super pack. Lol."

@thedoubra_napoleon:

"Me seeing this after finishing two wraps of eba."

