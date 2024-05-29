Ruth Kadiri has made her grievance known after visiting the federal government hospital to take vaccines for her children

According to her, the nurse told her that the immunizations were not available more than one year that she has been going there

She called out the government and in reaction, they noted that she should provide the name and location of the place so they can take up the case

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has stated that she was not happy with the way things were being handled in some Federal Government hospitals.

The actress, who welcomed her second child years ago, said that she has been going to the hospital for more than a year to take vaccine for her baby.

According to her, the nurse told her that the vaccines, Cholera and MMR Varicella were still not available.

Kadiri calls on government

In her post, she called on the Federal government to do something about it and save her babies.

Taking to the comments section, the mother of two, who praised Regina Daniel and her mother, added that mothers were also facing the same vaccines challenge as well.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Kadiri. Here are some of the comments below:

@kenixofficial:

"These vaccines have been proven to be the cause of the actual disease they were met to prevent. Is it that nobody is listening to all pastor Chris has been saying concerning these lies called vaccines. A lot of testimonials."

@peechinwe:

"My darling Sister, your baby only needs breast milk and a health diet to develop properly.....not vaccines, please critically consider the fact that with thousands of vaccines babies have to take, we still have strange illnesses plaguing them."

@mabels.l:

"This is one thing we are fortunate to have here in the north, after the completion of the vaccine a certificate and small money will be given to the baby sef…I remember facing this vaccine issue in Edo state."

@accessoriesby_vivo:

"Even when they finally got MMR and Chicken pox, the prices they called for each dose wasn't even funny. Because they said federal government is not supplying it so they buy it too.."

@binaskiddiescollection:

"Those vaccines listed are not in the national programme of immunization. They are for those who want to JAPA. All vaccines in the NPI are readily available in any health centre or government hospitals."

@diva_tee_as:

"Always using her platform for impactful things.... welldone Ruth."

@iamprettylili:

"Nothing wey Tinubu government no go make us suffer...it's well with us."

@ogana5581:

"Yes ooo it was said in my hospital also today."

@kweenn_xo:

"Yes I hvnt given my boy MMR I don’t knw what’s going on , I don’t even want to talk about the price."

@myfruitmart:

"I am a mom of 2 girls. None of them have been vaccinated, yet they are perfectly okay, first born is 5 years old."

