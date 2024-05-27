Sarah Martins has attacked her former bestie, Judy Austin, with a meme about a woman who snatched people's husband

The meme painted the picture of a woman who used charm to collect two people's husband and a pastor discovered

The pastor warned her that the mother-in-law of her new husband belongs to the marine world and Martins told Judy to learn from it

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins is not yet done attacking her former best friend, Judy Austin for snatching May Edochie's husband, Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng had reported that Martins recently threw a shade at Yul and Judy Austin because of what Yul said about his late colleague, Jnr Pope.

In a new development, she used a meme to attack Judy again on TikTok. The actress painted a scenario where a pastor exposed a woman, who has been snatching people's husband.

In the video, the pastor accused the woman, who was a house girl, of using charm to perpetrate her evil act. He said that she used to connive with her father, who was a native doctor, to snatch people's husband.

Sarah Martins blasts Judy Austin over Yul Edochie. Photo credit @judyaustin1/@officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Martins warns Judy

In the recording, the actress played the role of the woman who snatched her boss's husband. After playing out the role, she warned Judy of the consequences of her action.

She told her to listen and learn from the drama which happened to the husband snatcher.

Recall that this it not the first time that Martins will be taking a swipe at Judy because of her husband, Yul Edochie.

She once accused her of showing off because of May Edochie.

See the video here::

How fans reacted to the video.

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by Martins. Here are some of the comments below:

@ceee:

"I hope dem don settle 1m gi ha ri."

@martins:

"Broke people. Where them see money."

@Adonia:

"Sarah, your name is speaking for you, mother of Nations."

@Bukito:

"This girl is like your life will not be complete if you do not mention yul and his wife. Go get your own husband and stop all this your trolls on yul, it’s becoming childish.

@Graceoverload:

"Sarah the weapon fashion against Judy."

@olorunsogofaith:

"You were on daddy Freeze live a few years ago bashing May and supporting Judy your friend Judy. Now May head strong don dey give una katakata."

@olorunsogofaith:

"Sarah, Sarah you are weldone. Have you now seen that our leadders are right that no matter how far you sell a le, the truth will coem out."

@Gaga International:

"Powerful Sarah."

@blessingnwosu467:

"Haha haha."

Source: Legit.ng