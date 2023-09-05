Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has fallen out with her friend, Sarah Martins, and the businesswoman has called her out online

After initially dragging Judy, Martins has put up another post urging the actress to pay up her N1 million debt

According to Sarah's post, the money belongs to her business, and she paid Judy for a service that was never rendered

Sarah Martins is not taking things easy with her former friend Judy Austin over an unpaid debt of N1 million.

The businesswoman resumed dragging her former friend recently. In a post on her page, she revealed the money belongs to her business.

Actress Judy Austin and her friend Sarah Martins have fallen out.

Source: Instagram

She added that a refund is long overdue since the actress did not want to do the job the money was for.

Martins slammed people dragging her on Judy's behalf and urged them to pay up on her behalf.

She also made it clear that she would not reveal secrets or details about Judy Austin simply because they were no longer friends.

An excerpt from her post read:

"I will never disclose whatever happened Btwn Judy and I during our friendship days, I will never reveal whatever she trusted me with, I will never disclose that which will hurt her when it’s brought to public space… I’m only asking her to pay back my business money and that’s that! I worked for the money!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martins' post

gh_doll32:

"One secret about her to the public and I will give you 2 million, we are not here to pity any home breaker who feels proud of hurting others. Vawulence is the only thing I can gladly pay for, for the sake of the innocent woman May I don’t want peace ✌️"

continua.99:

"Sarah drag her to hell we gat you."

blessingchuks33:

"This Sarah is a perfect example of what friendship should be, unfortunately she took a lot of bullet for Judy, who is so full of herself, pushing Sarah to war front, my take on this, is Sarah you don’t need Judy for anything, her case is complicated, keeping such relationship can only destroy all of your effort, don’t go back to her if you love your life, collect your money and move on, don’t look back."

fertility_matterz:

"Business is business! Even family members are dragged when it’s business not to talk of Judy. Besides What’s 1M that isi mmili cannot give his wife to pay?"

datmelanin_gurl:

"You’re right Sarah, I support this Collect your money back, don’t leave a dime."

eckyusanga:

"So sad to see the way things suddenly turn out to be. The pains they were planning for May Edochie has backfire on them. Thank you Jesus."

cleanwassh:

"Please try and report this matter first to the right authorities before dragging so that she won't Sue you for bullly, you know they're broke and hungry now."

kcee_clothings:

"Never in your life play with iour business money. Collect your money back from her. IJELE ODOGWU FOR MOUTH."

Sarah Martins apologises to Rita Edochie

After the ugly drama she got into while defending her former friend, Judy Austin, Sarah Martins finally apologised to veteran actress Rita Edochie.

Rita is a huge supporter of Yul Edochie's first wife, May, and has been very vocal, fighting for her against Judy and her supporters.

Sarah Martins gained enemies and faced harsh criticisms for insulting Rita Edochie because of her friend.

