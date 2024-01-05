Actor Timini Egbuson trends online as he brags about his feats as one of the lead actors in Nollywood's first 1 billion naira movie

Funke Akindele's box office banger A Tribe Called Judah has been the talk of the town, and Timini was one of the main characters in it

A Tribe Called Judah recently hit N1 billion, becoming Nollywood's highest-grossing movie ever

Nigerian movie star Timini Egbuson has been trending on social media over the last few hours after a tweet he put out about his role in Funke Akindele's movie A Tribe Called Judah.

In the viral post, Timini Egbuson bragged about being one of the lead actors in Nollywood's first N1 billion movie.

Movie star Timini Egbuson creates a stir on social media as he blasts critics after A Tribe Called Judah hit N1bn. Photo credit: @_timini

The movie star pointed out how he didn't play the stereotypical character that he had come to be known for, "Loverboy and a Spoilt brat."

Timini blasts critics over A Tribe Called Judah

The Nollywood star also took a moment to send an aggressive message to all his critics.

After stating that he is one of the lead characters in Nollywood's first N1 billion movie, he asked if his critics would keep quiet now.

Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah is the highest-grossing Nollywood movie off all time as it hits N1billion after 25 days in the cinemas.

See Timini Egbuson's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Timini's comment

Reactions trail Timini Egbuson's comment about being a lead character on Funke Akindele's new movie:

@R0VIEL:

"But you be thief."

@BigSwissMo:

"You want to beat us?"

@Ebyfyn:

"Pere u did great as for last born."

@DiianaD_:

"But why you sef go Dey thief?"

@LoloEtny:

"Pere really nailed his role… especially for gingering the operation. Nah y’all outdid yourselves."

@kinbalinlamidey:

"Put some respect on his name!!!!! He really tried."

@Yvonne_Godswill:

"E reach to brag ooo…Congratulations my Gee, and the year is just starting oo."

@7thAllison:

"But you were a spoilt kid in the movie na… Abi you dey whine??"

@AkposJim:

"The movie worth am,una deliver."

@Oluchi64923888:

"Timini saved d Judah family…this movie. Love wey be like testimony and ejiro I dey find…Emeka paid d price. I realise something,hving a gangster as frds doesn’t mean u can behave like them,jst be kind,greet and pass those people definitely comes 2ru."

Source: Legit.ng