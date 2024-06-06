Big Brother Naija former housemate Ka3na spurred excitement online with the announcement of the new car she bought

The reality TV star who recently made waves over the amount of assets she benefited from her plate white husband flaunted her exquisite ride

Her little daughter was spotted among the traditional music troupe that came to celebrate with spurring reactions online

Days after announcing that she is a billionaire, reality TV star Ka3na Jones bought herself a new Range Rover and shared her joy on social media.

Recall that the former BBNaija housemate bragged about her late husband's London property she sold for $900m.

Ka3na recently posted videos of her dancing gleefully to the beat of traditional drummers as her new Range Rover was packed in the compound.

The lifestyle influencer showed off her new Range Rover with a bottle of champagne to commemorate the moment.

Her little beautiful daughter was spotted within the festive premise as she joined her mother to celebrate.

While expressing her joy, Ka3na made a passing reference to the fact that she was lost in the moment of celebration.

"It's A RANGE ROVER, Darlingx. Signed! Sealed! Delivered. I nearly off my wig yesterday, lol," she wrote.

Watch her videos below:

BBNaija Ka3na's new car spurs reactions

adufe_mama:

"Congratulations dear, this is what u call content, have your fun."

wumi3232:

"Congratulations mama your dreams are coming true. So shall mine too."

everything_milani:

"In September you brought a Benz, 7 months later, another keys added Omo God is good. Keep living the life & making women know we can achieve it all."

posheviv:

"For someone that has 900 million dollars what is this range that you are so excited about??"

dfrankies_:

"Na turkumbo be that oo."

funke_olatunde:

"Your fake life on this social media is terrible. No wonder nobody wants to identify with you."

zikobosschic:

"Fake+Fake+Fake =Fake my people! Believe mamalawo at ur own pearl!Ndi ala everywhere!"

Ka3na pulls down Instagram account

Legit.ng previously reported how netizens took to social media to pray for Ka3na after reports of her hubby's demise emerged online.

At the time, a quick search of the reality star's Instagram page showed she temporarily took down her account from the platform.

