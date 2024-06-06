Actress Funke Akindele has a smooth relationship with singer Falz as he had featured on her TV series Jenifas Diary as Sege

He is set to launch a new project on June 7 and gave a teaser on his Instagram page by sharing some pictures

His outfit was quite transparent and one could see through his body, and it got Funke's reaction who claimed its ownership

Rapper Folarin Falana wore a transparent black outfit as he shared a teaser for his upcoming project.

Falz and Funke Akindele look adorable in their outfits. Image credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

The black attire was combined with a long black skirt that gave him an ancient African vibe. He rocked it with style and showed off the angle of the attire.

The singer, who doubles as an actor, has featured in different movies including the popular TV series Jenifa's Diary.

His upcoming project will be released on June 7, 2024, and his fans and colleagues are excited about this news.

Funke Akindele reacts to his outfit

Prolific filmmaker Funke Akindele was in the comments of Falz's post and wished she could send a voice note to express herself. She also accused him of taking her shirt.

"I wish I could send a voice note! Folarin! You took my skirt. Hmmm, it is well," she said.

See his photo below:

Colleagues and fans hail Falz

The rapper was hailed by some of his fans and colleagues over his outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@brodashaggi:

"Egbon Potiphar."

@switope:

"Show me your style? Another one! Be like that."

@frankedoho:

"Reminds me of the 7 voyages of Sinbad."

@oluwatodamilola_:

"Omo! I no know why I no marry you."

@foladelef:

"Oh okay, dear. Egyptian stuff."

@the_jessicatheresa:

"Whoever styled you will make heaven, cause what is this?"

@officialeverestusikechukwuugwu:

"The bad bro, I am getting your light and life. I like that. Big portion for you big bro.

@joyous_ak:

"What is this magic!? See as you fresh."

Celebrities wear impressive outfits at Falz's party

Legit.ng earlier reported that top Nigerian rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, clocked a new age, and he threw a party to celebrate.

The music star hosted a costume-themed house party that had a number of celebrities in attendance.

Many of the celebrity guests rocked impressive costumes as videos from the fun party emerged online.

Source: Legit.ng